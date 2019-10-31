Services for Mary Ann Boyer, 98, of Irving and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Boyer died Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Irving.
She was born Aug. 9, 1921, in Barclay to John and Annie Winkamp Voltin. She married Walter J. Boyer on Jan. 31, 1946, in Westphalia, and they moved to Temple in 1959. She retired in 1977 as manager of the Scott & White Credit Union after 17 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar Society and started a Parkinson’s support group.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Wally J. Boyer.
Survivors include a son, Don Boyer of Dallas.
Memorials may be made to Heart of Texas Hospice in Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.