Services for LouAnn Edwards Rosser, 76, of Temple will be at a later date in Reed’s Lake Cemetery.
Mrs. Rosser died Sunday, Sept. 1, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born in Temple on June 29, 1943, to Robert Cole and Lucille Lillian Edwards. She graduated from Temple High School in 1961 and from King’s Daughters Nurse’s Training in 1964. She obtained advanced surgery nursing credentials from Baylor Medical Center in Dallas in 1967. She retired from nursing after 40 years. She was a Lutheran. She married John Lynn Rosser at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple on June 17, 1968. They lived in Temple and later in Troy. He preceded her in death in July of 2008.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy Elizabeth Rosser of Round Rock and Alison Lynn Rosser of Temple; a son, Neil Edwards Rosser of Pearland; a sister, Linda Edwards Drake of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.