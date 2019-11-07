Juliana Buckholt Olbrich
WOW! What a girl! That’s what Paul Olbrich said when he first saw Juliana at a barn dance. He was a judge.
Juliana was born on January 26, 1924, in the family home of Frank and Julia Frei Buckholt. She was a middle child, with 3 older siblings (Walter, Odelia, Flora) and 3 younger ones (Alois, Louise, Lucy). They knew she would be different from the very start...she was the only one with blond curly hair.
She attended the Catholic Church of Visitation in Westphalia and attended the Catholic schools there for eleven years. She was very popular in school and on the play ground. She was quite the tomboy. Her senior year she attended Lott High School. She was elected to be Miss Personality and was a member of the Lott School Band.
After high school graduation in 1942, she moved to Marlin to study to be a nurse. She worked for Dr. Hutchins as an eye, ear, nose and throat assistant. When her mother died, she moved back home to help take care of the younger siblings.
In 1947, she married Paul Olbrich and moved to Burlington. She and Paul had 2 children, Joan and Mark. She became active in St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the schools attended by her children.
She and Paul lived in Burlington until 1999, when they moved to Temple. She and Paul were married over 55 years before his death in 2003.
Juliana was an artist. She painted roses and bluebonnet landscape scenery pictures primarily. When a family member gets married, they receive a special gift of one of her paintings.
She wrote and published a book about her ancestors entitled “A Tribute to Westphalia and My Ancestors”. In her copy, she kept an updated list of births, deaths, marriages and children born to her extended family members.
She was a talented seamstress. She designed and made wedding dresses of her sisters, and her own. She has also helped make many quilts and belonged to the St. Luke Catholic Church quilting society in Temple and previously with a group of ladies in Burlington.
Juliana had a green thumb. She could grow anything. Her back yard was beautiful, full of roses, perennials, and vegetables. Her grandmother brought some swiss chard seed with her from Switzerland and she managed to keep the plant growing and shared it with others.
She could play any musical instrument you put in front of her. She could not read notes very well but could play by ear. She could play the organ, piano, accordion, french harp, horn, flute, and beat the drum. She also loved to dance!
Juliana loved to travel. She has been to California in the West; Canada and Minnesota in the North; Vermont, New York and Washington DC in the East; to Mexico in the South; and a lot of other states in between. Her favorite trips were to Europe in 1975 where she and Paul toured Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland and again to Italy in 1997 where they concentrated on the great city of Rome. She also very much enjoyed a bus trip with a traveling polka band to Minnesota. She also just liked to ride around the countryside and admire the scenery.
She had many friends in Westphalia, Burlington, Rosebud, Temple and the surrounding areas. She was a volunteer in the churches, schools, nursing homes and other charitable organizations. She had 2 special needs friends. She made a deal with one of them that whoever went first should sit by St. Peter and hold the gate open for the other.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Miller and her husband Mike; her son, Mark Olbrich and his wife Debbie; her grand-daughters Dana Finlay and her husband Cody, and Kristi Hancock and her husband Jason; her grandson Jeff Miller; and her great grandchildren Brody Lee, Reed Hancock, Paige Finlay and Mark Finlay. She is also survived by her brother, Allie Buckholt and his wife Lou; and sisters, Lucy Halfmann and Louise Lange.
Nudy, as her family called her, had a zest for life. Her love of God, family, friends, music, art, travel and gardening and her gracious demeanor were an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
She died Monday, November 4, 2019. Services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, with Visitation at 10:00am, Rosary at 10:30am, and Funeral Mass at 11:00am.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elm Croft Assisted Living, the staff was absolutely wonderful to her. The family would also like to show appreciation to a very special friend and caregiver, Katie Thieme, thank you for all your help and being there when we needed you.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Church of Visitation Westphalia Rebuilding Fund, 144 County Road 3000, Lott, TX 76656
Oh, and by the way, she won that dance contest!
