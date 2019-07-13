Roy W. Gilliam, 81 of Chappell Hill, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was born August 4, 1937, the third of five children, to Giles Adell and Mina Virginia (Stone) Gilliam in Holland, Texas. He attended school in Holland and was a 1955 graduate of Holland High School. At the age of 17, he was the talk of the town being recruited by the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher. Later, he worked as a surveyor in many areas of Texas. For the past 25 years, he enjoyed living the quiet life in Chappell Hill. He fished, hunted squirrels, gardened, picked up pecans, played cards and enjoyed the company of his Chappell Hill friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bobby Joe Gillam.
Surviving family includes: daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Jason Peixoto of New Braunfels; grandchildren and spouses, Heather and Wesley Haynie of Huntsville, Monica and David Carey of Millican, Chase Copeland of Austin; great-grandchildren, Lexi Carey, Wyatt Carey, Xavier Haynie; siblings and spouses, Adalee and Bruce Allen, Weldon and Gayle Gilliam, Virginia and Noel Cowling and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice in his name.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77844 979.836.3611 Tributes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.