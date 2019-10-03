COPPERAS COVE — Services for Bonnie Nobles, 89, of Copperas Cove will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove with the Rev. Mark Kemp officiating.
Interment will be in Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Nobles died Tuesday, Oct. 1 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Mullin to Claude and Annie Mae Russell. In her youth she worked at a drug store in Lometa. She married Jesse Marvin Nobles on May 28, 1947, in Lometa. She worked at Lea’s Dress Shop in Copperas Cove, retiring after 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove, where she taught Sunday school class for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Doris Marie Nobles.
Survivors include four daughters, Linda Eicher, Betty Nobles, Julie Lovett and Jodie Nobles; a son, Trey Nobles; a grandchild; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove, TX, 76522.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.