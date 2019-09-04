Services for Sandra “Sandy” Helen Hejl Moseley, 74, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. James Hejl officiating.
Interment will be in Greathouse Cemetery north of Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Moseley died Saturday, Aug. 31.
She was born May 26, 1945, in Victoria to James L. and Mildred Skrabanek Hejl. She attended schools in Academy ISD, and was a 1963 honor graduate of Academy High School. She graduated from Temple Junior College in 1965 and received her bachelor of arts degree from Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa., in 1967. She then worked for the Texas Employment Commission, first in Waco and then in the Temple office, and retired in 1997 as an unemployment claims specialist, following 30 years of service. On Aug. 24, 1968, she married Jimmie “Jim” Moseley. He preceded her in death in 2004. She was a longtime member of Temple Brethren Church, where she served as church organist in the early 1960s, a Brethren Youth Fellowship sponsor in early 1970s and as church librarian in the late 1980s-early 1990s.
Survivors include a sister, Pat Williamson of Waco; and a brother, James D. Hejl of Taylor.
Memorials may made Cross Church on Bird Creek (formerly Temple Brethren Church), 2202 Bird Creek Drive, Temple, TX 76502; Taylor Brethren Church, P. O. Box 351, Taylor, TX 76574; Buckner International, 700 N. Pearl St., Suite 1200, Dallas, TX 75201, designation: “Shoes for Orphan Souls;” or Baylor University, Office of University Advancement, One Bear Place No. 97050, Waco, TX 76798-7050, designation: Louise Herrington School of Nursing Academic Building.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.