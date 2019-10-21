Private services for Vicki Louise Martinez, 63, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Martinez died Saturday, Oct. 19, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 28, 1956, in Abilene. She graduated from Waco High School. She married Jose Martinez. She was a member of Power Ministries in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Brian Sharp of Eastland and Arthur J. Morgan Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Jennifer Turner of Temple and Cyndi Morgan of Bruceville-Eddy; a brother, Doug Simmons Jr.; and 10 grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.