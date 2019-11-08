Olivia Rodriguez, age 90 of Converse, Texas, entered her eternal home on November 3, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Olivia was born on June 3, 1929, in Kyle, TX. She was a loving mother and homemaker. She lived in Temple most of her life. She married Fred F. Rodriguez from Mart, TX. They had 11 children.
She was preceded by her husband; her daughter, Gloria Zambrano; and sons, Raul Vasquez, Fred Rodriguez, Jr. and Joe J. Rodriguez.
She is survived by her daughters, Dolores Yanez (Cruz) and Martha Machuca (Jose); Mary Hernandez and Christina DeLeon (Louis). She is also survived by her sons, Steve Rodriguez (Rachel); Jesse Rodriguez; Alfred Rodriguez; Sam Rodriguez, and Joe Johnny Rodriguez. Olivia was beyond blessed with 27 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.
A time of visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 8 from 6-
8 pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at
10 am at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with interment to follow at Bellwood Cemetery.