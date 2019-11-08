COPPERAS COVE — Frieda Monika Pickering, 83, of Kempner died Friday, Nov. 8.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial will be in Kempner City Cemetery.
Mrs. Pickering was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Viernheim-Hessen, Germany, to Adam and Elisabeth Klee Hofmann. She attended school in Viernheim-Hessen. She married Robert Earl Pickering in Las Vegas on Dec. 20, 1982. She owned and operated M & R Macramé, Etc.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Richard Procasco; and a daughter, Margie Stoup.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Pickering of Houston and Devin Forbes of Temple; two daughters, Catherine “Cat” Truelove of Temple and Donna Sipley of Kempner; two sisters, Marita Nobrega and Heidi Fux; a brother, Richard Hofmann; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.