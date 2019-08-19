WACO — Services for Brenda Kay Anderson, 57, will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Summit Ridge Apartments clubroom in Temple.
She died Saturday, Aug. 17, in Waco.
She was born Aug. 19, 1961, in Temple to Bo and Doris Richards Clark. She worked at Western Auto and Wilsonart.
Survivors include a daughter, Rusty Beighle; three siblings, Doris Brunson, Rick Clark and Jayne Love; and two grandchildren.
In the lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium in Waco is in charge of arrangements.