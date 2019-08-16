Rex Louis Harkins
Rex Louis Harkins, 57, of Belton left our world on July 24th, 2019. He was surrounded by his most precious and loving family.
Rex was born in Amarillo, Texas on August 26th, 1961. Rex grew up in the Panhandle of Texas in a wholesome family environment. He participated in mutton busting and bull riding as a youngster with the aspiration to be a true cowboy. He helped his grandfather build the family home in the Panhandle before riding a scholarship for baseball all the way to North Western Oklahoma State University. He even tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals. Music was a most important staple in Rex’s life; he often inspired others with his enthusiasm for the good tunes and added many a song to anyone’s favorite collection. As a father Rex taught his children about the outdoors; camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, and searching for Native American artifacts. Many a summer was spent in a tent at Belton Lake with kids and friends. Rex always found a friend in anyone that would listen to some good jams and stick around for BBQ and a beer. Rex’s exuberance for life will be missed by a great many people. Even in his worst times, Rex never lost his faith and love for the Lord; he spent his final months instilling this same faith and love in his grandson; they never forgot to pray together before bed. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Ray Harkins, and his mother Nelda Jane Barnes Harkins Hobbs.
He is survived by his daughter Katrina Lynn Blair of Troy; son Jacob Scott Harkins of Temple; son Jason Gepner; brother Kevin Scott Harkins; nieces Heather and Hanna Harkins, nephew Harrison Louis Harkins, and by his grandson, Ayden Blair of Troy.
Services for Rex Louis Harkins will be held at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, Texas on August 18th, 2019 at 10am.
