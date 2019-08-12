A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosa Marie Martinez Jansing, 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Jansing died Saturday, Aug. 10, at her residence.
She was born May 16, 1953, in Victoria to Rufino and Patra Salazar Martinez. She married Raygene L. Jansing on May 8, 1976, in Temple. She worked for Weiner’s Clothing Store, Kayla’s Hallmark and Hancock Fabrics. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two daughters, Christina Jansing of Temple and Melissa Jansing of Lorena; two sisters, Sally Sheehan of Temple and Alicia Jimenez of Jarrell; and two brothers, Raymond Martinez and Deames Martinez, both of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.