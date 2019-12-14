Services for Alton Roy Symm, 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church at The Grove in Gatesville with the Rev. John Heckman officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Symm died Friday, Dec. 13, at a local care center.
He was born April 4, 1934, in The Grove to John A. and Frieda Symm. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Betty Lou Cearly on Aug. 8, 1958. He worked for Chupik in Temple. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church at The Grove.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula Denise Van Winkle of Temple and Cynthia Gayle Jewell of Austin; two brothers, Bernie Symm of The Grove and Elmo Symm of Temple; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Audio Visual Technology Fund.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.