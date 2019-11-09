CAMERON — Services for Charles Clayton “Charlie” Shuffield, 85, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Bill Harris and Kenny Mingus officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Shuffield died Friday, Nov. 8, at a local nursing home.
He was born July 12, 1934, in Falls County to Furmon and Rosie Pearl Padgett Shuffield. He served in the National Guard. He married Merle Dawn Rose on March 10, 1956. He was a rancher and cowboy. He worked for Alcoa.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Beaver Shuffield of Cameron; three daughters, Jeanie Hood-Carter of Spring Lake, N.C., and Anita Mathews and Charla Deboard, both of Hearne; a brother, Donald “Duck” Shuffield of Rockdale; a sister, Betty Angel of Cameron; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.