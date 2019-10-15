GOLDTHWAITE — Services for Web K. “W.K.” Mays, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite.
Burial will be in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Mays died Sunday, Oct. 13, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 30, 1938, near Mullin to Jesse Marion and Lela Karnes Mays. He graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1958. He received a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University in 1969 and master’s degree from Tarleton State University in 1979. He served in the U.S. Army, the National Guard and the Naval Reserves. He married Jean Courington Mays on June 27, 1964, in Parrish, Ala. He worked for General Dynamics in Fort Worth and Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater. He also was a rancher in Goldthwaite and a substitute school teacher at Star High School. He was a member of Center City Baptist Church and the Goldthwaite Masonic Lodge No. 694. He also was a member of Mullin Masonic Lodge No. 806, Goldthwaite Chapter No. 909 Order of the Eastern Star and San Saba Chapter No. 191 Order of the Eastern Star. He also was a member of the San Saba Scottish Rite Club, the Austin Scottish Rite, the Suez Shriners of San Angelo, the York Rite Masons of Burnet, Moslah Shriners of Fort Worth and the Heart of Texas Shrine Club in Brownwood.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jess Mays of San Angelo; a daughter, Christi Mays of Belton; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Goldthwaite Masonic Lodge No. 694, PO Box 684, Goldthwaite, TX 76844.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.