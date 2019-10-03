Services for Lee Vernon Froebel, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Ridge Adams officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Froebel died Wednesday, Oct. 2,at a local care center.
He was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Bellville to William H. and Leontine Pless Froebel. He attended Bellville High School. He was a veteran of World War II, in which he served in the military police. He retired from Wilsonart International in 1989 after 33 years. After retirement he worked for Temple ISD as a bus driver and crossing guard. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. He served as director of the Texas Hereford Association and president of the Capital Area Hereford Association. He was also a member of Salado Lions Club, American Hereford Assn., Bell County Youth Fair, Bell County Beef Committee, Temple Exchange Club, Temple Farm and Ranch Club and Bell County Portable Scales.
Survivors include a brother, Wilfred Froebel of Brookshire; and a sister, Waldine Lipsey of Oakwood.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St., Temple, TX, 76502.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.