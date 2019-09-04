CAMERON – Services for Gary Bruce Lawson Sr., 61, of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. today at the Davilla Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw officiating.
Burial will be in Val Verde Cemetery.
Mr. Lawson died Monday Sept. 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 29, 1957, in Bell County to Arthur Lee and Martha Cothran Lawson. He attended Bartlett High School, and was employed by Taylor ISD. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Davilla.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Lawson of Bartlett; a son, Gary Bruce Lawson Jr. of Buckholts; two daughters, Brandy Chenoweth of Davilla and Miranda Fritz of Holland; three brothers, Matthew Lawson of Davilla, and Christopher Lawson and J. D. Lawson, both of Ohio.; six sisters, Sandra Davila and Katherine Lawson, both of Davilla, Mary Reyna of Granger, Pansy Spellacy of Morro Bay, Calif., and Diane Plough and Amanda Lawson, both of Holland; 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the church.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.