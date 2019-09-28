GATESVILLE — Services for Alvie Carl Blanchard, 88, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville with Frank Wallace officiating.
Burial will be in Mound Cemetery.
Mr. Blanchard died Friday, Sept. 27, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 14, 1931, in the Mound community in Coryell County to S.W. “Dick” and Bertha Anderson Blanchard. He served in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Carl’s Sheet Metal in Temple. He was a member of the Central Texas Sportsman Club at Lake Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Seavey Blanchard.
Survivors include four children, Deeadra Thompson, Albion Seavey, William Seavey and Debbra Pederson; two sisters, Sue Magee and Wyona Miller; a brother, Fred Blanchard; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Mound Cemetery Assn., P.O. Box 177, Mound, TX 76558; or Central Texas Sportsman Club, 685 Centex Sportsman Club Rd., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.