Charles Edward Comeger, Jr.
Charles Edward Comeger, Jr., 79, of Temple, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born July 20, 1940, to Charles Edward Sr. and Gyendolyn Peoples in Wilmington, Delaware. He served in the US Army and National Guard for 20 years, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Palm; Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Bronze 2 Loops, and was honorably discharged. He married Mary Georgia Thompson on September 5, 1980.
Survivors include his wife, Mary G. Comeger of Temple,TX; sons, Michael Comeger of Temple, TX, and Charles Comeger of Perry Fla; daughters Dorothy Comeger and Mary Comeger both of Wilmington, DE, and Jermika Comeger of Temple, TX; several grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple. Visitation will be held one hour before service. Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX.
Memorial book may be signed at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary