Terry Bruce Scott
September 26, 1950 –
October 8, 2019
Terry Bruce Scott, husband, father, brother, “Grampy” and dear friend, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at home in Temple, Texas. His daughters, Shelley and Holly, wife, Brenna, and niece, Kristan, were by his side as he made his way to his Heavenly Father.
More than four years have passed since Terry began a courageous battle against cancer. Family and friends marveled as he fought with the heart of a lion yet lived his life with the peace of a dove. He never complained and reassured his girls that he would be okay no matter what the future held.
On September 26, 1950, J.D. and Mary Jo Scott welcomed Terry Bruce into their family in Brownwood, Texas. He was their third and youngest child after James D. Scott, Jr. and Aleece Scott Smith.
Terry attended Brownwood High School where he played football and was inducted into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions as part of the 1967 Brownwood Lions state championship team in 2017. He played baseball at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene on scholarship. Terry was a police officer in New Braunfels, Texas from 1971 to 1974.
He began working as a switchman at Santa Fe Railroad in Brownwood in 1974, joining his Dad and older brother who were car inspectors. He then married and had two daughters, Shelley and Holly.
Terry married Diane Elkins in 1991, transferred to the BNSF railroad yard and moved to Temple In 1992. She proceeded him in death in 2011 after her own battle with cancer.
He spent a lot of time with daughters, Shelley and Holly, and granddaughter, Scottie. He traveled to north Texas to be with them for holidays and long weekends filled with DIY projects, like planting grass and trees and caulking windows, attending soccer games and gymnastic meets, and lots of spirited family games.
Terry accepted Jesus as his savior as a young man and truly surrendered his life and will to his loving God in April 2005. He found a new way to live that provided him happiness and peace. In retirement, Terry mentored other men in their quest for peace and understanding of God. Terry helped many, but he saw the relationships and friendships he developed as blessings to himself as he would humbly say, “He taught me more than I ever taught him.”
Then Terry was blessed to meet his soulmate. He married Brenna Wilson in March 2014. With 5 children and 6 grandchildren, their home was filled with joy, love and laughter. Terry and Brenna spent time with friends, worked around the house, garden and workshop and enjoyed each other’s company immensely. There were discussions of all things great and small, delicious meals shared, tons of laughter and lots of affection.
In keeping with the way he lived, Terry left this life secure in his faith in God, wrapped in love, and he found that perfect peace.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Mary Jo Scott, brother, James D. Scott, Jr. of Brownwood, late wife, Diane Elkins Scott of Temple, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by wife, Brenna Scott, of Temple, daughters, Shelley Broyles of Fairview, and Holly Scott of Allen, granddaughter, Scottie Reese Broyles, and sister and brother-in-law, Paul and Aleece Smith of Brownwood. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at the Stag Creek Cemetery near Comanche. The Family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org.
