CONROE — Services for Donald Dean Matous, 54, of Huntsville and formerly of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Matous died Saturday, Oct. 19.
He was born Feb. 9, 1965, in Temple to Wilber Matous and Peggy Barnes. He grew up in Temple. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include a brother, Jeff Matous of Temple; two sisters, Deidra Barnes and Dawn Huffman of Huntsville; and his mother.
In lieu of flowers, financial help for services may be made to Walker County Federal Credit Union, 1802 Normal Park Drive, Huntsville, TX 77340. Attention Karen Denman.
McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe is in charge of arrangements.