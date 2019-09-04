ROCKDALE — Services for Dorothy Mae Richards, 92, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Ms. Richards died Saturday, Aug. 31, in Round Rock.
She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Milam County, to Lillie Mae Thomas and RB Richards. She married Ulesly “Jim” Conner in the late 1930s. They lived in Milam County, West Texas and in the late 1960’s moved to Austin where she was a housekeeper.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three daughters, Dorothy Alexander, Lessie Mitchell and Barbara Conner.; three sons, Clifford Conner, LJ Conner and Ronnie Conner; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, RB Conner, Ulesly Conner and Billy Ray Conner; four daughters, Laura Mitchell, Elizabeth Freeman, Patsy Rivers and Marilyn Conner; 26 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.