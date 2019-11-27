Jimmie Lore (Tate) Kattner
Jimmie Lore (Tate) Kattner, 100 years of age of Temple, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple with Pastor Luke Madsen officiating. Burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Lore was born May 8, 1919 to Jimmy Lee and Rosie Lee (Webb) Tate in Amory, Mississippi. A constant caregiver for family and friends, Lore always put others above herself. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, and loved to cook. She made the absolute BEST banana pudding in the world. These things brought her joy, but her greatest happiness was found in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Lore was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil Robert Kattner; son, Doyle Kattner; brothers, Ed Tate, James Tate, Leroy Tate, Marvin Tate, and Howard “Sunny” Tate; sisters, Ethel Harris, Mary King, Dorothy Kattner, and Patsy Tate; and grandsons, David Kattner, Randal Wayne Kattner, and Jeffrey Doyle Kattner.
She is survived by sons, Harold Kattner and wife, Linda, and Gary Kattner and wife, Susan; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Interim Healthcare and Hospice of Temple, Texas – especially Stacey.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held with the family from 6-8 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Paid Obituary