BELTON — Services for Mabel McGoldrick, 89, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with Brent Boatwright officiating.
Mrs. McGoldrick died Wednesday, Aug. 28.
She was born March 2, 1930, in Gause to Ernest Larkin and Tempie H. Jackson Rutherford. She married James Lane McGoldrick on Dec. 4, 1948, in Milam County. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Academy and the Telephone Pioneers of America.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1998; and a daughter, Sharon Shafer.
Survivors include a son, Rick McGoldrick; two daughters, Donna M. Chaffin and Nancy Poncik; two sisters, Dorothy Absnaider and Gloria Waldrop; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.