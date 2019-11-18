Services for Dale Mengers, 82, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Mengers died Saturday, Nov. 16, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Tynan to Emil and Alma Mengers. He worked for the United States Department of Agriculture.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Mengers of Temple; three children, Shelley Carter of Austin, and Blane Walker and Kyle Walker, both of Temple; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.