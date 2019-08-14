George Leland McLendon, 93, died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Mr. McLendon was born September 19th, 1925 in Dallas, Texas. The only son of George and Alleene McLendon of Dallas. He attended grade school and Highland Park High School in Dallas, and was an alumnus of SMU where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He was a Flight Engineer in the Army Air Corps in World War II, and was a member of the American Legion. He was a member of Belton First United Methodist Church and a 32nd degree Mason.
In 1949 he married Beata Shaw of Refugio, Texas. He was in private business in Fort Worth, Texas for 18 years after which he sold the business and accepted a position with a Department of Defense agency as a Senior Engineer. He spent the next 25 years with this agency, 10 years of which were in Europe.
Upon his retirement in 1991 he and his wife moved to Belton, Texas, where he owned a small ranching operation. A true rancher, he loved his horses and the open country. He and Beata continued to travel throughout the world, and their home in Belton was a focal point for many family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, two sons George L. McLendon III and his wife Carol of Davidson, NC, Tom McLendon of Mansfield, TX, two daughters Nancy Strickland and husband Gordon of Los Lunas, NM, and Colleen Allen and husband Clay of Fort Worth, TX. One sister, Virginia LaPrelle of Dallas, TX and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Maureen Ware of Dallas, TX.
Private services are planned for a later date. Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.