BELTON — Zella Bess Cleveland, 90, of Temple died Thursday, Nov. 14, at a local nursing home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mrs. Cleveland was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Waco to Willie Pauline and Wade H. Buice. She graduated from Waco High School in 1946. She worked for the Texas Farm Bureau and a tire company.
Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Krcha of Temple; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Cleveland; and a son, Kenneth Cleveland.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.