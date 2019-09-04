Services for Donald “Duck” David Ellis Sr., 86, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev Bruce Mercer officiating.
Mr. Ellis died Sunday, Sept. 1, at his residence.
He was born on April 14, 1933, in Troy to Clebert and Lillian Woods Ellis. He was a longtime resident of Troy, graduating from Troy High School. He served in the US Army in the Korean War. He married Sandra Stutzman on Sept. 13, 1975, in Troy. He owned and operated Don’s A-1 Builders Inc. for many years. He was a deacon in the Baptist church in Troy.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; two sons, Brad Ellis of Troy and Dave Ellis of Colorado; three daughters, Melissa Murphy of Killeen, Cindy Grimsley of California and Sharah Kling of Kentucky; three brothers, C.F. Ellios, Jimmy Ellis and Benny Ellis, all of Troy; Two sisters, Barbara Biskup and Dolores Dale, both of Troy; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.