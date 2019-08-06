CAMERON — No services are planned for Juanita Vargas Howard, 49, of Temple.
Ms. Howard died Friday, Aug. 2, in a Temple hospital.
She was born April 19, 1970, in Memphis, Texas, to Roberto and Rebecca Sandoval Vargas. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include a son, Audalio “Buddy” Soto of Temple; three daughters, Ashly Torres of Copperas Cove, Brittany Santiago of Lubbock and Daliana Soto of Temple; her parents of Temple; three brothers, Robert Vargas Jr., Johnny Vargas and Paul Vargas, all of Temple; four sisters, Josephina Castillo and Lisa Lopez, both of Temple, Annie Emrick of Waco and Eva Vargas of Killeen; and a grandson.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.