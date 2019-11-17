Ronald “Ron” A. Janes, 71, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019 in Fort Worth TX. A memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marlin Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Ron was born to Samuel Elton Janes and Bessie Lucille McBride Janes on February 27, 1948 in Rosebud, TX. He attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. After that he worked for the State of Texas for a short while. Then he worked at the Browns School in Austin, Texas for a number of years. He married Mina Peters June 12, 1976 in San Marcos, Texas where they later lived in Austin, Texas. He loved gardening and was a member of an Austin garden club. He also loved antiques, luxury vehicles and was a collector of glassware.
Ron A. Janes is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Bessie; his stepmother Maxine McBride Janes; his life partner Dave Trainer.
He is survived by his brother Gene Janes and wife Judy of Troy, TX; his nephew Scott Janes and wife Janna of Belton, TX; his niece Kelli England of Troy, TX.; his step-sister, Linda Wolston and husband Steve; his step-brothers Steve McBride and wife Terry and Morgan McBride and wife Janice; his great nephews Shelton Janes, Hunter Janes, Jay Bonnett, Jaxon Bonnett, his great nieces Kaelin England, Jennie Bonnett and Lily Janes; his great-great nephew River Janes.