BELTON — Services for Amy Jean Baker, 41, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Ms. Baker died Sunday, Nov. 10, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 2, 1978, in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from West Sioux High School in 1997. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps. She worked for UPS in Sioux City and then later transferred to the Belton branch where she was currently employed. She also worked as a CNA in Sioux City and Belton. She was formerly of Chatsworth, Iowa
Survivors include a son, Keion Johnson of Temple; a brother, David Sands of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a sister, Kara Sands of Council Bluffs; her mother, Kim Baker Barley of Temple; her father, Steven Sands of Chatsworth; and her grandmother, Grace Baker Beck of Hawarden, Iowa.
A luncheon will follow the service at Ace High Bingo, 2001 W Adams Ave., Suite A, Temple, TX 76504.