Services for Jean Nelson “Gigi” Graham, 97, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church.
The body was cremated.
Mrs. Graham died Friday, Sept. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to Arta Lellen Nelson and Mary Gertrude Crawford. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and Mountain State Business College. She married Louis Atkins “Lou” Graham on June 18, 1955. She was a member at Grace Presbyterian Church, Arno Art, The Contemporaries of the CAC, and The Temple Wine Club.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Natalie Jean Graham Hinkle of Temple; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity; Texas Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Dallas; Easter Seals; Southwest Indian Foundation; or the Salvation Army.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.