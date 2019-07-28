Graveside services for Arthur Neale Potts, 92, of Belton will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the North Belton Cemetery with Bryan Patrick officiating.
Mr. Potts died Wednesday in a Temple Veterans Long Term Care Facility.
Arthur Neale Potts, Sr. was born on March 7, 1927. He was the son of Roy Campbell Potts and Ruth Neale Potts and was a descendant of Belton pioneer businessman Arthur H. Potts. A. D. Potts, another Belton pioneer, was the father of Arthur H. Potts.
Arthur Neale was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 107.
Arthur Neale graduated from Belton High School in 1944. While there he played and lettered four years in football and received the honor of being voted by his peers as Best Athlete. He graduated from his beloved Texas A & M University in January of 1949 after serving a stint in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He was stationed on the USS Windham Bay aircraft carrier where he served with his twin brother, Roy Potts, who preceded him in death earlier this year.
During the time he was at the helm of Potts Brothers Hardware Store, from 1949-1982, he served as both President of the Belton chapter of Rotary International and also as President of the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
Arthur Neale married the love of his life, Dorothy Jane Daniel on August 27, 1948. They remained married until her death on May 7, 2012.
Arthur Neale is survived by his sons, Arthur Neale Potts, Jr., attorney, and wife, Debbie; Terry Daniel Potts, farmer and rancher, and wife Andrea; and David Roy Potts, Sr., Retired Lt. Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Arthur Neale has six grandchildren, Lynsey Reese Potts Patrick (Bryan Wesley Patrick) of Temple; Luke Neale Potts (Kayla Payne Potts) of Belton; David Roy Potts of Pendleton; Arthur Daniel Potts (Chloe Tudor Potts) of Austin; Rachel Potts Wood (Mac Wood) of Florida; and Amy Potts Sailors (Alan Sailors) of Corpus Christi. He is also survived by eleven great grandchildren, Brody Potts, Makenna Potts, Imogen Wood, Daphne Reese Patrick, Iris Abigail Patrick, August Arthur Patrick, Silas Bryan Patrick, Emily Lynn Potts, Drew Michael Potts, Lillian Mae Potts, and Adeline Day Potts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Dorothy Jane Potts Endowed Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 900 College Street, Box 8409, Belton, Texas 76513.