Services for Horace Miller Jr., 37, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with D.L. Jackson officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Miller died Sunday, Sept. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 22, 1982, to Horace Miller Sr. and Lauren Kelly Adams in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School. He was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Temple. He worked as a truck driver for a local vending company.
Survivors include, a son, Horace Miller III of Temple; a daughter, Aniya Miller of Temple; his father and stepmother, Earline Miller Sr. of Temple; his mother of Vero Beach, Fla.; a brother, Joshua Miller of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two sisters, LeReca Venable of Temple and Brandie Johnson of Fort Pierce, Fla.; two step brothers, Craig Maziel of Temple and Isaac Tyler of Jennings, La.; and two step-sisters, Anissa Peoples and Lashawn , both of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.