Services for Robert Francis “Bob” Kuhnhein, 75, of Lott will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Kuhnhein died Friday, Oct. 25, at a local care center.
He was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Temple to Robert and Ethel Kuhnhein. He married Robin Hardesty on Nov. 29, 1993. He was a radiologist at Scott & White Hospital. He was a member of the Rotary Club.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Bodie J. Correll of Belton; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Body of Christ Clinic, 2608 N. Main St B-269, Belton, TX 76513; or www.bodyofchristclinic.org.