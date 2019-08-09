Kelly Cockrell Henninger
Kelly Cockrell Henninger was born on September 16, 1958, in Killeen, Texas, to G.A. and Cynthia Gibbs Cockrell. She grew up in Bell County and enjoyed spending time at her Memomma’s house in Buckholts where she swam in the river and rode tri-sports around the county side with her siblings.
She graduated from Killeen High School in 1976 and attended the University of Houston. Kelly met her lifelong love, William “Bill” Otto Henninger at Action World Bowl and they married on May 1, 1992. They resided in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, where Kelly worked at the Destin Log and Bill was a deep sea fishing boat captain. They enjoyed spending time with friends, shooting pool and partaking in bar-be-que competitions. They returned home to help run Action World Bowl until a fire destroyed it in 2007. Kelly continued to support the family business and was her mother’s right hand throughout the years.
Kelly passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, G.A. Cockrell; her grandparents, Park and Jewel Gibbs; and Bill and Sally Cockrell. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Bill Henninger; step-daughter, Christine Page and husband Patrick Shannon; step-daughter, Amber Morrison-Kaiser, husband Jeff Kaiser, and children; her mother, Cynthia Dykes of Temple; sister, Grady Ann Cockrell of Waco; her brother, Britt Cockrell and wife, Jackie, of Troy; step-brother, Darwin Dykes and partner, Jo Weaver, of Belton; step sisters, Diane Tompkins of Temple and Gail Johanson of Lampasas; niece, Jane Voight and husband, Ryan, of Georgetown; niece, Lara Cockrell of Temple; niece Cassidy Mayo and husband, Jason, of Georgetown; nephew, Brendan Cockrell of Troy; and many cousins, great nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed by all and will be loved forever.
Memorial services will be held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, in Temple, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 AM.
Paid Obituary