Services for Jewell Ruth “Nanaw” Higginbotham, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Sept. 21, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Higginbotham died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at her residence.
She was born July 26, 1929, in Fort Worth to Collin and Lula Tywater Williams. She retired from Tarrant County Junior College after 29 years of service before moving to Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan G. Higginbotham; and a son, Victor W. Higginbotham.
Survivors include two daughters; Karen Hargrove of Temple and Dianne Contreras of San Antonio; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.