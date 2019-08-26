ROCKDALE — Services for Rose Loya, 68, of Rockdale will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Beeville Memorial Park in Beeville with the Rev. Isaac De Los Santos officiating.
She died Sunday, Aug. 25, at an Austin hospital.
She was born May 10, 1951, in Beeville to Olegario G. and Romanita Perez Garcia. She worked for a medical billing company in Austin.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Barrientes of Rockdale; five children, Frank Loya of Houston, Lisa Marie Castillo of Pflugerville, JoAnn Loya of Austin, Javier Loya of Bryan and Brianna Barrera of Rockdale; five sisters, Viola Rivera of Rockport, Angela Snider of Beeville, Didi Juarez of Round Rock, and Yolanda Perez and Zina Montez, both of Rockdale; two brothers, Richard Montez of Beeville and Sal Montez of Pflugerville; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.