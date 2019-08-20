Services for Allyssandra Charmian Powers, 29, of Austin will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Powers died Sunday, Aug. 11, in Austin.
She was born March 1, 1990, in San Jose, Calif., to Anthony Lamarr and Gail Hutton Smith. She graduated from Temple High School in 2008. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Air Force Reserve. She married Benjamin Michael Thomas Powers on Dec. 8, 2018.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Mykel K. Ledbetter; her mother and father; a brother, Marcus Anthony Smith; a sister, Anastasia Nichole Smith Kees; and her grandparents, Douglas L. and Lucena S. Hutton, and Afton N. and Cheryl E. Smith.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Temple.