Alvin E. Simek
Alvin E. Simek passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
He lived in Jacksonville, Texas, for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Alice, and sons Glenn and Roger.
A church memorial service was held in Jacksonville, Texas on Oct. 18, 2019. Alvin will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas.
Alvin is survived by a granddaughter, Michelle Fortner and husband Russell; a great-grandson, Harley; a brother, Albert Simek and wife; sisters, Ann Harper, Marjorie Harper and husband, and Corine Dykowski and husband; a daughter-in-law, Suzie Simek; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
