Services for Hardy Delman Beard III, 71, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Beard died Tuesday, July 30, at a local care facility.
He was born Sept. 8, 1947, in Lufkin to Hardy Delman Jr. and Audrey Mae Graham Beard. He lived in Temple most of his life and was a graduate of Temple High School in 1966. He worked as a supervisor for a die casting company and later worked for a local feed store.
Survivors include two sons, Hardy Beard IV of Temple and Charles Drake of Bruceville-Eddy; three sisters, Patricia Samford of Huntington, Phyllis Dooley of Fort Worth and Deborah Briley of Nacogdoches; a brother, David Beard of Lufkin; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Hills Senior Care Center Resident Activities, 512 Draper Drive, Temple, TX 76504.