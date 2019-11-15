ROCKDALE — Services for Madeline Ruth Latimer Beitel, 90, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Monday at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Mission Burial Park South in Houston.
Mrs. Beitel died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born May 16, 1929, in Lockesburg, Ark., to Osceola and Zaddie Holt Latimer. She married Robert C. “Bob” Beitel in 1947 in San Antonio. She operated a day care in San Antonio and worked in the insurance industry. She also worked for Duncanville ISD. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Duncanville and Meadowbrook Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, Sue Marsh of Houston, Randy Beitel of Seattle, Ginger Green of Milano and Curtis Beitel of Fort Worth; a brother, Robert Hal Latimer; a sister, Joann Tollett; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Place of Hope, P.O. Box 1674, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.