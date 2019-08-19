AUSTIN — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mike Jimenez, 85, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at San Jose Catholic Church in Austin.
Mr. Jimenez died Thursday, Aug. 15.
He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Temple to Cruz Jimenez Sr. and Guadalupe Castillo. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He worked for Temple Hardware and Plumbing Co. He later worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe Esparza Jimenez.
Survivors include a daughter, Rachel McMinn; two sons, Mike Jimenez Jr. and Joe Jimenez; eight siblings, Jose Jimenez, Juanita Cruz, Guillermo Jimenez, Cruz Jimenez, Vicente Jimenez, Anita Battle, Silveria Cuevas and Aurelia Flores; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. today at Mission Funeral Home in Austin; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.