Services for Pete Lara, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Lara died Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Temple.
He was born June 19, 1946, in Beeville to Ignacio and Rufina Lara. He graduated from Academy High School in 1965. He worked for the city of Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Garza-Lara; two daughters, Michelle Lara Martinez and April Mungia Vasquez; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.