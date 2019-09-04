ROCKDALE — Lewis Donald “Don” Hubert, 89, of Rockdale died Wednesday, Sept. 4 at his residence.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale
Burial will be in the Minerva Cemetery.
He was born born May 8, 1930, in Minerva to Ralph and Jessie Lewis Hubert. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and retired as a master sergeant on Aug. 31, 1966. During his career he lived in France, Fairfield, Calif., and Oxnard, Calif. After his retirement, he worked two years for the U.S. Air Force. On July 31, 1952, he married Araminta Talboy in Oakland, Calif. They lived in Rockdale the past 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife on June 7, 2003; and two daughters, Donna Lynn Mary Hubert and Denise Diana Austin.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Darnell Jensen of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Sharyn Hubert of Rockdale; a brother, Jack Hubert of Bryan; a sister, Margaret Hubert Denman of Minerva; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.