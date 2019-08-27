BELTON — Services for Nathan Lee Sodek, 30, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Vista Community Church with the Rev. Keith Whitfield officiating.
His body will be cremated.
Mr. Sodek died Friday, Aug. 23, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 19, 1989, to Randy and Vicki Sodek. He graduated from Temple High School in 2007. He attended the McLennan Community College Law Enforcement Academy. He was a correctional officer and worked for the Rosebud Police Department. He later worked for the Marlin Police Department.
Survivors include his parents; his grandmothers, Shirley Uptmor and Carol Whitley; and his great-grandmother, MayBell Lewis.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.