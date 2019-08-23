BELTON — Services for Margaret Mae Smith Petty, 86, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Roger Petty and Peggy Petty officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Petty died Thursday, Aug. 22, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Belton to Arthur Perry and Minnie Bishop Smith. She attended schools in Belton. She married LaLovee Roger “L.R.” Petty on Dec. 3, 1949. She was a homemaker. She also was a preacher and counselor at New Life Fellowship Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2016.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Petty and Terry Petty, both of Belton; two daughters, Peggy Petty of Belton and Cathey Dials of Valley Mills; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.