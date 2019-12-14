ROCKDALE — Services for Cecilia Clark, 55, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Ms. Clark died Monday, Dec. 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 24, 1964, in Milam County to Jewel Clark Jr. and Cecil Alcorn. She worked for Gerling Home Health Care.
Survivors include two daughters, Stacy Clark of Rockdale and Tracy Clark of Edna; five brothers, Michael Clark, Timothy Clark and Denny Clark, all of Temple, Christopher Clark of Dallas and Lewis Stewart of Rockdale; two sisters, Dana Clark and Nicki Clark, both of Rockdale; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.