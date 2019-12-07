Dusty Pierce, 34, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Bryan. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019, at the funeral center. Life Tribute Celebration honoring Dustin will begin at 11 am, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the funeral center. Interment will follow in the College Station Memorial Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Dustin Pierce was born on January 15, 1985, in Bryan. As a courageous guy Dusty was very much at peace with and all outside adventures. He was an athletic guy growing up and spent many hours in playing fields, yet he was a very humble person regardless of his larger than life stature. If anyone knew Dusty he was always with kind words for his friends and strangers. Dusty believed in his heart that Morgan McDonald would be his soul mate on earth. They would marry early in life and then welcome their first son Cash to the small family. Together Dusty and Morgan made their house into a warm and loving home. Dusty would share his love of racing with Cash to the point where he was given the opportunity to name his baby sister, due in a few weeks, Bristol. Dusty was a hard worker and tackled every opportunity to help where he could with family and friends. The usual saying of “he will be greatly missed” doesn’t apply here today, as the spirit of Dustin “Dusty” Richard Pierce will always live in our hearts of those who knew and loved him. Dusty was a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan.
His grandparents and great-grandparents; Bill Davidson, Willard and Elsie Pierce, June Nickerson, Gail Davidson, Gerald Byron, James Ramey Flowers, Margaret Richards, Geneva and Lois Solomon, and Billy Oldham; his aunts Cynthia Giammalva and Crystal Taylor; all precede Dusty in death.
His survivors include his wife, Morgan Pierce; his son, Cash Pierce, his daughter (to be born), Bristol Reese Pierce; his sister Kayla Oldham; his parents, Marvin and Sherri Oldham; his mother-in-law, Marilu McDonald; his grandparents, Dorothy Davidson, Sandra Byron, W. H. Richards; his nephew, Hunter; his niece, Adelynn; his close friends and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
After much consideration Dustin’s family, in lieu of flowers, ask that your memorial contributions be given to a Trust Fund for Future Educational Expenses for both Cash and Bristol. Contributions can be mailed to The Bank and Trust, Post Office Box 5847, Bryan, Texas 77805.
