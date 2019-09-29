Robert Owen “Buck” Harris III was born May 6, 1943 in Ft. Lewis, Washington and died on September 26, 2019 in Salado, Texas. He moved to Belton, Texas in the early 1950’s with his mother, Myrtle Grace Harris and father, Robert Owen “Buck” Harris Jr. His father was one of Killeen’s first attorneys, and established Harris Law Office, which is still located in downtown Killeen. Buck attended public school in Belton and Killeen, and graduated from Killeen High School in 1961. He then went on to attend Baylor University, earning a double Bachelors in English and History in 1965.
Buck enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and did two tours serving in Vietnam at the height of the Vietnam War. He was a true war hero and was the recipient of the following medals: the Silver Star, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Purple Heart, Bronze Star with V Device and One Oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Combat Infantryman Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal, two Over Sea Service Bars and the National Defense Service Medal.
After serving in the military, Buck returned to Baylor and graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1976. He joined Harris Law Office alongside his brother, Clay Peebles, and Frank Holbrook. Buck practiced law in Killeen until 2012, when he moved his office to Belton. He worked tirelessly across Central Texas, representing countless individuals in criminal and family matters, in both District and Federal court. Additionally, Buck was active in the State Bar, servicing as Bell County Bar President
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Suzanne; his children Lee and Courtney Harris, Amity Coose, and Baine Brock; grandchildren Samuel Humphreys, Austin, Georgia and Davis Coose. Buck was preceded in death by his parents Robert O. “Buck” Harris and Grace Harris: wife Cindy Fitzhugh Harris; daughters Robin and Autumn, and brother Bill. The family is requesting donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation in Buck’s honor, or to another charity of your choice.
Services will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Lifeway Fellowship Church with Pastor Jimmy Towers Officiating. Family visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lifeway Fellowship Church.
Interment will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.